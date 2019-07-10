Tallassee residents have the opportunity to leave legacies for descendants to discover 100 years from now with the Talisi Historical Preservation Society’s time capsule fundraiser.
The society is fulfilling its mission to preserve history and as an official part of Alabama’s bicentennial celebration will be burying a time capsule at the end of 2019. There will be 200 waterproof caplets available for $100 each which includes sealing, burying and archiving.
“We’re in the business of preserving history — that’s what we do,” Talisi Historical Preservation Society president Bob Taunton. “And we’re passing along information to help folks 100 years from now to understand our time. It works in both directions.”
The 4-foot by 4-foot by 1-foot rectangular stainless steel preservation vault will contain the 200 smaller caplets, each measuring 3x3x12. The THPS has a checklist of item ideas that could be included in the boxes for future discovery, including family heirlooms and objects that reflect 2019.
“If people want to include thumb drives, think about the endless information and pictures they could include,” Taunton said.
On Dec. 14, the Talisi Historical Preservation Society will host a celebration ceremony to bury the time capsule at Tallassee City Hall adjacent to the War Memorial. A historical marble marker will designate its location.
“There is so much that needs to be told,” Taunton said. “It’s really an opportune way to pass along information. Tell your story and tell the story you want folks to hear about what life was like at this point in time.”
The first wave of donations for caplets will help purchase the Heritage Time Capsule itself. The money raised from selling caplets also will cover the burial plot, the digging and the historical marker.
The individual caplets must be filled and returned to the Tallassee Falls Museum, 102 Barnett Blvd., between Dec. 1-8 from 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The remaining money from the project will assist with upgrades to convert the Tallassee Falls Museum into a tourist attraction. Any additional funds will help with future preservation projects and renovations.
To donate and leave a little history in a caplet, pick up a form from the museum, WACQ radio or from any member of the THPS.
For more information, call Ann Christian at 334-991-4034.