There wasn’t much offense in Tallassee on Friday.
The Tigers (Class 5A Region 2) played their brand of smashmouth football going up against another physical squad in Carroll.
The teams traded defensive stops and a few intense moments of fellowship with one Carroll player ejected at the end of the first half.
Tallassee kept its composure and took the air out of the ball as well as Carroll’s chances at a comeback.
Tallassee gave up a late touchdown but ran off the final 3:47 of a 10-6 win at J.E. “Hot” O’Brien Stadium.
“That’s what they teach at Carroll,” Tallassee coach Mike Battles said. “(Carroll head coach Roger McDonald) has a well-coached, physical team. I thought we stood up to them and played very hard.”
The Tigers (2-2, 1-1) made the biggest offensive play on their first drive of the third quarter.
Tallassee quarterback Tyler Ellis completed a 25-yard touchdown to Tavarious “Truck” Griffin to extend the Tigers’ lead to 10-0.
“We saw they were only playing one safety,” Griffin said. “Tyler threw me a great ball. Touchdown. We knew our defense was holding them, even though they were getting some runs on us.”
Multiple players took the snaps for Tallassee and all produced well.
Ellis completed 7 of 12 passes for 98 yards. Griffin had 37 total yards. Marciano Smith led the rushers with 131 yards on 23 carries.
Smith returned after missing the last two games with a cut which required stitches.
“Coach told me what I had to do to secure the win,” Smith said. “I had to show them that I was back. Everybody blocked well for me and we kept moving the ball.”
Jacob Webster led the Tallassee defense with 10 tackles. Griffin added nine tackles and a sack. Trace Ledbetter had two sacks.
Carroll (2-1, 0-1) got its big play for a fourth down from its own 45.
On a down they needed to convert, Brandon Robinson found Austin Mitchell streaking up the Eagles’ sideline to cut Tallassee’s lead to 10-6.
The Eagles elected to kick the ball and never saw the football again.
Robinson completed 3 of 8 passes for 67 yards. David Minniefield ran for 65 yards on 11 carries. Terry Williams led the Eagles defense with 10 tackles.
Tallassee doesn’t play its next game for three weeks which should give it time to heal up. The Tigers will visit Valley on Oct. 4.
“We’re going to keep working hard and we can’t lose our focus,” Griffin said. “Other teams will be playing, but we’ve got to stay locked in on Valley and can’t let up.”