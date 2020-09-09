Age is nothing but a number.
Tallassee's Tasha Jeffcoat is 48 years young and hopes she can inspire women of all ages.
Jeffcoat recently entered her first fitness contest through Muscle and Fitness Hers magazine, a national publication. She is now in the quarterfinals of the competition that benefits Wounded Warriors.
"I feel that because I'm 48 years old, I can encourage women 10 years older than me and also 10 years younger than me,” Jeffcoat said. “I truly feel that is the Lord's will for me to do and it brings me great joy to see women taking better care of themselves. I want women to know that living a completely healthy lifestyle consists of being healthy spiritually, emotionally and
physically and that God will guide them and help them on their journey."
Jeffcoat found out about this fitness competition when she was scrolling through Instagram.
"I saw it and I just thought I would try," she said. "So, I entered three pictures and answered some questions and they accepted me."
If she wins, Jeffcoat will receive $20,000 and also be on the cover of Muscle and Fitness Hers magazine along with a feature article about her fitness journey inside the magazine.
But for Jeffcoat, fitness is more than a hobby. It is something she wants to share with others.
"It is also my passion to encourage women to take care of their bodies and I already do that through Facebook posts and just interacting with people,” Jeffcoat said. “So, to me, it would be a double blessing if I win, because financially it would be a blessing but also to be able to have a larger platform to encourage more people."
Jeffcoat has made it through five rounds of the competition.
"Now I'm in the quarterfinals in my group, she said. "There are two more rounds if I make it
through the quarterfinals, which ends Thursday. Then after that are the semifinals and then the finals. I have to be first in each round in my group to go on to the next round and in order to win."
The winner will be announced Oct. 8.
Physical fitness has always been important to Jeffcoat but as she grew into her 30s she began to pay more attention to what she ate.
"I have always been physically active because I love physical activity but in the past 15 years I have been more consistent with eating healthy and exercising," she said.
Jeffcoat inherited her love for physical health and fitness and it seems to be paying off.
"I haven't been to the doctor in 15 years from being disciplined with what I eat and exercising,” Jeffcoat said. “I attribute this first from my mother. She always cooked healthy meals growing up and is even more health conscious now and exercises. Also I first learned that from her that it was good to take care of your body."
Jeffcoat has faced many trials during her lifetime, but she said a local women's shelter helped her overcome those struggles and become the healthy person she is today.
";When I was 30 years old I went through the House of Love and Mercy — the women's home here in Tallassee — and I was saved while living there,” Jeffcoat said. “The Lord delivered me from my addiction to alcohol and He also later delivered me from my smoking addiction and began to heal me emotionally."
On Nov. 10, Jeffcoat will celebrate 18 years of sobriety.
"What I've learned from the Lord in these 18 years is that a completely healthy lifestyle is one that is healthy spiritually, emotionally, and physically and it is my desire to share that with others,” she said.
Physical fitness can be demanding, but Jeffcoat makes it a priority to maintain a healthy routine and she gets her family involved as much as possible.
"I go to the gym to work out," she said. "I do that five days a week and I also walk through town 3 miles at a time several times a week. I do an aerobics class twice a week, and I ride bikes with my youngest daughter."
Only a few days are remaining to cast a vote, and Jeffcoat is hoping the Tallassee area will support her through this competition.
"I ask for support from my community. In order for me to win each round I have to have the most votes," she said.
Votes can be cast via Facebook once a day through the end of each round. To cast your vote go to www.mshealthandfitness.com/2020/tasha-jeffcoat