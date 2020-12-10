Beginning tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 11, Tallassee High School students will move to all virtual learning through Tuesday, Dec. 22nd.
Students at Tallassee Elementary School and Southside Middle School will continue face-to-face learning through Friday, Dec. 18th. The extended day program at TES will remain open through Dec. 18.
Next Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 21-22, will be virtual learning days for all TCS students.
According to Superintendent for Tallassee City Schools Board of Education, Brock Nolin, these changes are due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
"In light of recent surges in COVID-19 the TCS administration is making some adjustments," Nolin said. "Please understand that this is not a decision that I, administrators, nor the TCS Board have taken lightly; yet, we feel it is necessary to keep our students and staff safe while providing sound educational practices and facilities."
Also, all extracurricular activities will be suspended until Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. There will be no practices, games, gatherings at TCS operated facilities.
The SMS and THS music concerts have been canceled.
TCS will return to the A/B student group rotation on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Group A will return to campus on that day and students in Group B will participate in virtual learning. Group B will return to school the following day on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
TCS will continue this schedule rotation through Monday, Jan.18, 2021. All students will return to their respective campuses on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
"TCS administration will monitor cases and conditions during the rotational days. If there is data or a need to extend the rotation, those decisions will be made accordingly and with enough notice for all parents and staff to plan. Your school administration will be in contact to let you know what group A or B your students will be assigned in. They will work hard, as before, to allow families to attend on the same day," Nolin said.
If there are any issues, a parent or guardian should contact the student's school before Jan. 4, 2021.