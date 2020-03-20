Many students in the Tallassee area depend on school nutrition and with school canceled due to the recent coronavirus pandemic, many students and parents have been searching for options.
Thankfully, Tallassee City Schools are working to fill that void, sooner than later.
According to the Superintendent of Education Wade Shipman, CNP Director Loria Hunter has applied for and has been approved by the Alabama Department of Education to serve meals through the school nutrition program while schools are closed.
The Summer Food Service Program is scheduled to begin Monday, March 30, and continuing throughout the time schools are close.
In order to adhere to the health guidelines of social distancing, meals will not be consumed on-site. Children will pick meals and take them home, according to Shipman.
Meals will be served to all children 18-years old and under from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
The following sites have been approved to begin operating the Summer Food Service Program:
Career Tech Center
301 Gilmer Ave
Tallassee Community Library
99 Freeman Avenue
Tallassee Sr Center/Carville Park
445 Main Street