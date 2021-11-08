The 24th annual Bill Anthony Memorial Battles for the Armory will be held this weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 12, Saturday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 14.
This 3-day event starts Friday, with gates opening at 9 a.m. for School Day where there will be numerous demonstrations of life in the 1860s. Some examples of the demonstrations include a blacksmith, field hospital, artillery firing, Tallassee carbine demonstration, soldier campsites, period dancing and more from the time period. Since the number of students will be reduced this year due to COVID-19 concerns, there will also be general admission tours, demonstrations and living histories during School Day. Admission is $5.
Gates also open at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday for general admission. Everyone is encouraged to shop the many sutlers, or time period vendors, tents as well as modern vendors.
A Lady’s Tea begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Anthony Barn. Activities at the Lady’s Tea will include a skillet toss contest. Period dress is required.
The Period Ball will also be at the barn Saturday night starting at 7 p.m. Period dress is also required for the ball.
There will be a period church service starting at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Anthony Barn.
There will be both time period food as well as modern food vendors on site each day serving up bar-b- que, camp stew, hamburgers and more.
Carriage Rides over the beautiful Gibson’s View Plantation grounds will be provided along with tours of soldier encampments up until battle time a 2 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
The Battle of Chehaw will be reenacted on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.
The Battle of Franklin, Alabama on will be reenacted on Sunday at 2p.m.
There will be hundreds of Civil War reenactors on the battlefield each day and numerous cavalry and artillery.
A salute to American veterans will be observed at the end of each battle.
The general public is invited to attend each day’s activities.
Admission is $5. Gibson’s View Plantation is located on Elmore County Road 4, known locally as Rifle Range Road, which is about 2 miles south of Tallassee.
Seating will be provided for the battles, but seating is limited. Lawn chairs are allowed.