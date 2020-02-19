A man came into my shop the other day and said, “Fix me up nice, I'm going to visit my daughter in Nashville, Tennessee.”
“Where are some of the places you going to visit while you are there?” I asked.
“That is what I was going to talk to you about,” he answered. “While I'm getting all groomed up tell me about your favorite spots in and around Nashville.”
As you know I used to get up bus tours and go to places all over. My trips to Nashville started a long time before our bus trips, back when Opryland was in its heyday and back when the Grand Ole Opry was in the Ryman Auditorium. Years later we started the tours. One time we said if we could get up a busload we would go so we put out the word, a full load of 54 on a bus including the driver. We didn't try to make money on these trips; we just enjoyed going so this kept the price down.
When we got the bus full we tried to stop on it and that didn't work so we wound up chartering two buses. About 100 people and away we went. It worked out pretty good. We didn't have good cell phones and that was in the days of roaming charges and so on. We wound up getting some good walkie talkies and we stayed in touch with the two buses that way.
Anytime anybody goes to Nashville they want to go to the Ryman and see where the greats such as Roy Acuff, Red Foley and Hank Williams stood. I could picture my granddaddy listening to Roy Acuff on Saturday night and I could picture him sitting by the radio. At the time I never dreamed I would be looking at the stage where all of this took place. We had a guide who escorted us through the auditorium. He could remember the first night Hank Williams appeared.
“I want to stand where Hank stood when he sang Lovesick Blues,” I said. His answer was, “Another person asked me the same question.” Who was this I asked? “Patsy Cline,” he answered, “on her first night here she wanted to stand where Hank stood.” So, don't go to Nashville without going to the Ryman.
The next place is the Country Music Hall of Fame. I found this interesting and could have spent a lot more time there than we did. Maybe it was just me but I didn't get the thrill out of going to Tootsie’s I thought I would. It may be different now but they weren't as friendly as I thought they should be. After all, if it wasn't for tourists it would probably be an empty building. Most bus tours are filled with retired people. Think about it. Young people are working and when they get a few days off they come in a car not a bus and they have to go to places that are children friendly. Us older ones can go anywhere.
Go to the Opryland Hotel. If it doesn't fit your budget to stay there, go and visit, look it over; it is worth the trip.
Be sure and go to the Hermitage the home of Andrew Jackson. Listen carefully because there is a lot of history there. I stood on the balcony of the Hermitage and could almost see Charlton Heston riding up the long pathway on a beautiful horse, coming home to Susan Haywood. Even though the people of that time did not recognize her as the first lady it was a great romance. The movie was called the “President's Lady” and put out in 1953. If you plan to go to Nashville and the Hermitage, watch this old movie before you go if you get a chance.
While on my last bus tour to Nashville we had a step-on guide to show us different areas of Nashville. She rode with us for about an hour and was fairly interesting. I asked her a question. “How many cemeteries are there around here?” She said, “three large ones. I said, “Do any tours stop at them?” No was her answer. About a year later I heard from a lady and she said they had started giving cemetery tours. She mentioned Conway Twitty, Hank Snow, String Bean, Eddie Arnold and any others. I think this would be interesting and I would like to visit these if I could hold up to the walking.
These are a few things I would do plus a lot of other things such as go to Hatch Printing Company that printed all the stars publicity posters. I'm getting a little age on me and I've slowed down but I have met quite a few stars. They won’t remember me but tell them I said hello just in case.