The holidays are rapidly approaching and to get the community into the holiday spirit, the Jingle at the Gin Holiday Market is scheduled for 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Sports Gin in Tallassee at 1851 Indian Trail.
There will be an entrance "fee" that will benefit the Elmore County Food Bank. A non-perishable food item or a $3 donation will be accepted.
The Sport Gin is a large temperature-controlled environment shoppers will enjoy.
"This is an enclosed warehouse of over 6,000 square feet with both heating and air with restrooms and parking accommodations, so the event will happen whether rain or shine," event coordinator Pam Breedlove said.
With three weeks of planning ahead, coordinators are accepting vendor applications.
"We are offering booth spaces for rent at $25 or $30 with electricity," Breedlove said."We have really been lucky to get some amazing vendors. We have a committee that reviews the applications to prevent repetitive items to be offered for all vendors to have an opportunity to make money and for this to become an annual event in the future."
Not only will this event help shoppers put gifts under the tree, but it is also aimed to get them into the spirit of the holidays.
"There will be Christmas music playing in the background and decorated for the holidays, to get into the shopping spirit and hopefully to be many shoppers one-stop shop,” Breedlove said.
“We're working to have a beautiful scenery set up in front of the building so that families can take pictures to prepare their Christmas cards.”
With COVID-19 guidelines in mind, coordinators aim to put shoppers’ health and safety above all.
"To make everyone feel safe the committee and the Sports Gin will be taking every precaution and awareness of COVID-19 and will do cleaning while setting hand sanitizer stations," Breedlove said. "We have asked our vendors to take those precautions as well. We will announce closer to the event for safety reasons to wear masks and leave it to each individual for their own risk."
For more information, email aholidaymarketevent@gmail.com.