“The Nutcracker” ballet will perform in Tallassee inside the historic Mt. Vernon Theatre on Nov. 28-29.
The classic tale of Clara’s magical journey with her nutcracker come-alive through The Land of Sweets is an unmissable holiday tradition.
Appropriate COVID-19 precautions are being taken on and off the stage to ensure the health and safety of all in attendance.
The tale begins when Clara is given a nutcracker soldier doll for Christmas from the mysterious doll maker, Drosselmeyer. A little bit of Christmas magic brings him to life and after some suspenseful interactions with the other characters affected by Drosselmeyer’s magic, the two are swept off through falling snow to the whimsical Land of Sweets. There many bright and characters greet Clara and put on a lively show for her.
The cast is made up of local professional company members and students of the Montgomery Ballet’s school. Beautiful and unique handcrafted costumes are also featured in “The Nutcracker,” along with the familiar sounds of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s score of the same name. From lively swordplay and falling snow to romantic waltzing flowers and adorable angels, this show will have audience members captivated from the overture music to the final bow.
Performances will be Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. and 29 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Vernon Theatre, located at 313 Barnett Blvd.
Tickets are on sale now at montgomeryballet.org. Seating has been limited due to social distancing measures.
The company’s dancers have been safely training and rehearsing together since September for their fall/winter lineup of shows. Meanwhile hundreds of companies throughout the country and world have had to cancel or digitize their performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.