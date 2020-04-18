With the coronavirus pandemic, the majority of the news is negative, but we want to hear about the good that is coming from this.
We have heard about people making masks and feeding the community, and we want to hear more of these stories and stories like them.
We aim to represent everyone in the area and we are asking community members to submit photos of the good times you are having while under the state's stay-at-home order.
If you are an essential worker, we want to hear from you too. Healthcare workers are also strongly encouraged to share their stories. We want to share your stories about working on the frontline to help battle the coronavirus.
Send your stories to carmen.rodger@tallasseetribune.com