The Tallassee High School Alumni Association is accepting nominations for its 2020 Hall of Pride class until Oct 1.
The Hall of Pride is a program that recognizes THS alumni who have outstanding accomplishments in the business, service or academic areas.
The THSAA also presents one service award each year to a non-alumnus who made an impact on Tallassee High School through teaching or working at the school or volunteering. The first recipient was the late Edwin R. Watkins, longtime director of music for the Tallassee City Schools.
Last year's Hall of Pride inductees were Dr. Henry Lee Taylor (1952), Dr. Larry Whatley (1958) and Derrick Ansley (2000).
Nominations must be submitted by a member of the alumni association.
For more information, contact the Tallassee High School Alumni Association Facebook page or email suzy@suzannahsphotography.com.