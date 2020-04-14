-
According to representatives with Alabama Power, approximately 112,000 customers are without power statewide this morning after storms moved through the state overnight.
Carmen Rodgers was recently named bureau chief for The Tallassee Tribune.
Mayor Johnny Hammock made the executive decision to close all area parks and recreation areas after the state mandate on Friday, March 27. While Bell Park, Veterans Park, the Funtastic Fort are all closed, Hammock says area parking lots are f…