It’s inevitable, unavoidable, foreseeable. Each year, around mid- to late-January I say the same thing, “I’m so ready for warm weather.”
Spring will officially arrive on March 19, but I expect spring-like temperatures to arrive much sooner than that, and so does Punxsutawney Phil.
Groundhog Day was Sunday this week and I was happy to find out that furry fortuneteller did not see his shadow this year. I am ready for warm weather.
Have you ever seen the movie Groundhog Day with Bill Murray”? If you haven’t, I suggest watching it. It’s a classic.
In it, a pessimistic weatherman, Phil Conners, finds himself reliving the same day over and over again when he goes on location to the small town of Punxsutawney to film a report about its annual Groundhog Day.
As a newspaper reporter, I can relate to reliving things over and over. Often, the articles and follow-ups I write are for an event that happens each and every year.
You have heard of the old saying, “Same thing, different day.”
I often feel as though it’s the “same thing, different year.”
Don’t get me wrong. I like the routine, and there are plenty of things I have to write about that, thankfully, do not happen on a regular basis.
The point is, I can relate to the movie’s plot.
We only have a few weeks to go. Spring will be here before we know it. Until then, stay warm, Tallassee.
Carmen Rodgers is the staff writer for The Tribune.