CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama (GSA), Karlyn Edmonds, spoke to the Tallassee Rotary Club at the 1220 Café on Thursday, Feb. 20.
GSA is a youth organization for girls in the United States and American girls living abroad.
Edmonds explained that founded by Juliette Gordon Low in 1912, GSA is a one-of-a-kind leadership development program for girls, with proven results. It is based on time-tested methods and research-backed programming that help girls take the lead — in their own lives and in the world.
According to GSA, girl scouts are taking part in a diverse range of experiences available to members — from adventure-packed camping and canoeing, to exploring space science and designing robots, to acting to improve their communities.
It is cookie season for GSA, and this year’s cookie lineup includes Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Shortbread, Lemonades, Thanks-A-Lot, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, S’mores, and the gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip. Also, this year will also be the last year to purchase Thanks-A-Lots.
Returning this year, Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama will pay for half of the shipping costs when 5-12 boxes are purchased from a Girl Scout online.
GSA’s cookie campaign teaches participating girls’ financial literacy. The Girl
Scout Cookie Program is the nation’s largest girl-led business and the leading financial literacy program for girls. Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls learn five essential skills to leadership: goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics, according to GSA.
Until March 1, you can find Girl Scouts selling cookies at booths at local retail locations. The more cookies girls sell, the more earnings they have to power impactful community projects and personal enrichment experiences, such as STEM activities and traveling.
Even better is 100% of the net revenue of cookies stays local.
To learn more about the Girl Scout Cookie Program and to find out where Girl Scouts are selling near you, visit girlscoutssa.org.