The City of Tallassee is participating in the annual sales tax holiday July 19-21 to help offset the cost of back-to-school shopping.
A man was killed in Tallassee on July 5 after gunfire erupted at a local gathering and two men have been charged with murder.
Two people are missing after a July 4 boat crash.
The Elmore County Commission will hold its monthly countywide cleanup July 13 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Ever since the final whistle of Sunday’s World Cup final, I don’t think I have stopped being in a good mood. Despite the U.S. men’s soccer team losing to Mexico in the Gold Cup final that same…
Tallassee’s 8U all-star softball team reigned supreme at the 2019 Dixie Darlings Alabama District 5 sub-district tournament recently. Team members include, front row, from left, McCall Clayton…
After being forced to wait three weeks since the original scheduled date due to storms, the 2019 Outdoor Women Unlimited Southern Classic was held at Bennett’s Archery Center in Wetumpka on Sa…
On the fourth episode of Inside the Lines Podcast, Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association (AHSADCA) director Jamie Lee came on to the show to discuss the first annual A…
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 13
-
Jul 19
-
Jul 19
Combat veteran Dr. Greg Dubay and fellow members of Operation Combat Bikesaver will hand out free American flags Thursday at the intersection of Highway 14, Barnett Boulevard and Friendship Road in Tallassee.
As an added precaution during the heavily traveled Fourth of July holiday, the Alabama Department of Transportation is doing its part for road safety by having no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates after noon on Wednesday through …
In order to allow city employees a four-day holiday weekend, the City of Tallassee will close all municipal offices Thursday and Friday.
City officials helped Gulf Packaging cut the ribbon on an expansion of its Tallassee facility to nearly 100,000 square feet June 25.
They lay crafty plans against your people; they consult together against your treasured ones. - Psalm 83:3
I was looking at the local news on my computer the other day and a sports article liked to have shook me out of my Gene Autry cowboy boots. I…
Mike Rowe of the nationally syndicated television show “Dirty Jobs” made a surprise visit to the Tallassee area for his new Facebook project called “Returning the Favor.”
The Dixie Division Military Preservation Association's exhibition will be on display at Tallassee City Hall from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 8 as part of the TallasseeNOW Riverfest.