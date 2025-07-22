The Elmore County volleyball team, coached by Kim Moncrief, are area champions for 15 years and counting. The Panthers are expecting to reclaim that title again this year, with some newer faces on the floor.
“It’s kind of a beast that feeds itself,” Moncrief said. “Because now the girls don’t want to be the ones to let that drop, so they are all about the work and putting in what they need to, because the seniors never want to be that team that lets the streak drop. So it’s kind of fun. It started all the way back in 2010, we won the first one. So 2010 counting all the way to 2024, that’s 15.”
The work that is required to hold onto that title isn’t for the faint of heart either, the girls have been practicing this summer starting at 6 a.m., with open gyms ending at around 9 a.m. three days a week. To supplement the workouts, the Panthers have competed in a handful of play dates around Elmore County and Central Alabama.
As a smaller Class 5A school like Elmore County, Moncrief believes competing against 6A and 7A schools will prepare the team the best in order to compete at the highest level within their own classification.
“We take the philosophy, even during the season but especially over the summer, to throw the girls in the fire,” said Moncrief. “We go to big tournaments and to compete with larger schools than us. We are one of the smallest 5A schools and, in the summertime, we try to work and play against as many 6A and 7A teams as we can, so that we can make sure we are as competitive at that level for our classification. So the younger girls get put into that role as well.”
Because of what this program has accomplished over the last 15 years under Moncrief, the Elmore County volleyball team really prides itself on building, leaving and maintaining a legacy.
“We talk a lot about leading by serving,” Moncrief said. “I want my upperclassmen to show leadership and that they also have to know that if you want anything in life, you’re going to have to work hard for it. Sometimes that’s unpleasant, but you have to get out there and do what it takes to be successful, and that’s generally getting out there and being disciplined, taking care of business.”
With teamwork and discipline combined, this Elmore County volleyball team seems ready to make its mark for the 16th year and counting.