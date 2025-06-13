PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Irvin Delfin, Tallassee
A graduating senior, Delfin is off to England this summer to continue his soccer career with the Leeds United development program. Over the course of his career Delfin scored 150 goals and assisted 56 more, setting new records for Tallassee soccer and breaking them shortly thereafter. Delfin is also the seventh all-time scorer in the state of Alabama.
FIRST TEAM
Thomas Richardson, Stanhope Elmore
Only a second-year varsity player, Richardson became a key for Stanhope Elmore, scoring 30 goals this season. In his breakout season, Richardson led the team in scoring and helped create a majority of the scoring opportunities. He will continue to score goals next fall for Southern Union as he continues his soccer career.
Jay Myers, Stanhope Elmore
A team captain and all-around player for the Mustangs, Myers scored 28 goals on the season, the second-most on the team by a small margin. As the center midfielder, Myers was a vital piece in both the defense and the offense for Stanhope Elmore, distributing the ball and allowing other players to make a run on goal. Myers will continue his career on the field at Mississippi College in the fall.
Rush Wright, Tallassee
A defender for his first three seasons as a Tiger, Wright made the move up to the top of the formation as a winger and adapted naturally. He scored 22 goals on the season, assisting 13 more for Tallassee. Wright is a three-sport athlete who will attend Tuskegee University in the fall.
Trent Windham, Holtville
As goalkeeper for the Bulldogs, Windham was a key difference-maker this season. With 87 saves, the season would have been unrecognizable without Windham in the box. Windham’s saves propelled Holtville to their first area title in many years and into the playoffs.
Tate McNeely, Elmore County
As striker, McNeely was the main goal scorer for the Panthers with 22 goals and four assists this season. Although he wasn’t a captain this season, McNeely was an important leader to his team on and off the field.
Otto Waydelin, Wetumpka
A foreign exchange student from Germany, Waydelin adapted to the team immediately and became a vital piece of the team’s offensive attack. He played a variety of positions at the top of the formation for the Indians, serving as a key utility player. With 18 goals scored and 10 more assisted, Waydelin was the team’s Most Valuable Player.
Emmanuel Vado, Elmore County
While only a freshman this season, Vado was instrumental to the Panther’s attack. A utility player, Vado played all over the field although he spent most of his time in the midfield. Vado’s quickness with the ball made him the team’s second leading scorer with 15 goals this season.
Tyler Colt Wessen, Holtville
The center attacking midfielder or for the Bulldogs this season, Wessen’s contributions propelled Holtville to the best season on record in a handful of years. One of the team’s most experienced players, Wessen served as team captain and was a vocal leader on this team. This season he scored 15 goals and assisted 15 more.
Nathan Phelps, Holtville
The “Robin” to Wessen’s “Batman” this season, Phelps played all over the field and contributed significantly in every position from center back to left midfield. His willingness to be physical on the field contrasted to the softness of his first touch on the ball, with his high-level knowledge of the game rounding him out as a player. Phelps had five goals and four assists for the Bulldogs this season.
Aston Snipes, Wetumpka
As the team’s captain and goalkeeper, Snipes was a consummate leader for the Indians this season. One of the best goalkeepers at Wetumpka in recent years, Snipes led the defense with five clean sheets. A graduating senior, Snipes’s departure from the team leaves a question mark in the Indian’s defensive corp.
Trent Wineberg, Stanhope Elmore
One of the most dominant goalkeepers in the county, Wineberg is a four-year varsity starter for the Mustangs and a team captain. His ability to see the movement of the ball and changes in space on the field made him one of the most cerebral goalkeepers in the state. Wineberg will continue his soccer career at Huntingdon College.
SECOND TEAM
Wetumpka: Emerson Ramirez, Nathan Johnson
Tallassee: Lewis Moseley, Yuren Rodriguez
Stanhope Elmore: Gustavo Resendez, Reece Davis
Holtville: Braxton Gaither, Cy Barkley
Elmore County: Aiden Crow, Julian Vado
HONORABLE MENTION
Wetumpka: Giacomo Pettinaro
Tallassee: Francisco Diego, Preston Parker
Stanhope Elmore: Colby Beyer, Steven Vasquez
Holtville: Josiah Frank
Elmore County: Asher Justice, Mason Pack