PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Cadi Crews, Elmore County
Even with an injury, Crews — only an eighth grader — played almost every minute of every game this season for the Panthers. Mainly switching between forward to center midfield, Crews was a factor in any position on the soccer pitch. She had 24 goals and 11 assists this season for Elmore County, contributing to nearly half of the goals scored this season. Crews especially stood out on set pieces this season.
FIRST TEAM
Hailey Phelps, Holtville
A three-time All-Elmore County player, Phelps is instrumental to Holtville’s offense. One of the leading scorers in the county, she had 25 goals and 12 assists this season at center midfield and striker for the Bulldogs. A dominant multi-sport athlete for Holtville, Phelps was a key factor in this season’s second-round playoff appearance.
Ella Duffee, Wetumpka
A sophomore striker for the Indians, Duffee put up a dominant performance this season. Her 22 goals on the season contributed to a first-round playoff appearance against Pike Road. Duffee will be a player to watch this upcoming season.
Kristina Elmore, Elmore County
An experienced player and integral member of the attacking core for the Panthers, Elmore contributed to nearly a third of the goals this season. Despite her 14 goals and 8 assists, one goal counted more than the rest — her strike from 30 yards against Holtville in the second round of the playoffs sealed the win for her team and put them through to the Elite 8.
Ja’Niyah Cousins, Stanhope Elmore
A consummate athlete, Cousins is comfortable in any position on the soccer pitch. Her speed, athleticism, leadership and knowledge of the game qualify her for a first-team All-Elmore County nod in addition to her 10 goals and eight assists this season. As senior captain of this squad, Cousins spoke up to motivate her teammates to play their game and beat Russell County in the first round of the playoffs.
Delaney Hines, Elmore County
Despite being one of the younger players on the roster this season for Elmore County, Hines didn’t shy away from a leadership role on the team. At centerback, a position she’d never played before, Hines held down the line, holding opponents to only eight goals in 19 games – the fewest goals allowed in the state.
Emily Peterson, Stanhope Elmore
At center midfield, Peterson found a way to get her teammates the ball this season. Easily one of the best passers in the county, Peterson has a way of seeing the field and putting her team in a position to score. Without her eight goals and 12 assists this season, the Mustangs would have struggled to put together the season that they did.
Savannah Scott, Holtville
As a senior this year, Scott had one of the most crucial jobs on the pitch this season as the holding midfielder. She led her team by example while holding down the center of the field and redirecting the opponent’s attack to give the Bulldogs a chance on goal. With five goals and five assists, Scott was an important leader this season.
Aubrey Paggett, Tallassee
A junior and a captain this season, Paggett played through an injury for most of the season and still came through for her team. With 12 goals and five assists, Paggett was a playmaker for the Tigers this season. She led the team through a tough back-half of the season and always played her game.
Anna Claire Stark, Holtville
At centerback for the Bulldogs these last two seasons, Stark is a vocal leader who is not afraid to get physical to win the ball for her team. Despite her defensive position, Stark was a go-to player for Holtville on set pieces this season. She scored five goals and two assists this year even though she sat on the backline for most of the season.
Chloe Fultz, Stanhope Elmore
A key defensive piece for the Mustangs this season, Fultz led the backline as centerback. Her powerful kick and quickness on the pitch allowed her to contribute to the offense as far as assisting goals. Fultz had nine assists this season as well as five goals, in spite of some struggles with injury.
Amelia Pettah, Tallassee
Only a seventh grader on the varsity team this year, Pettah led the team in goals scored and contributed with two assists. Despite playing against older opponents with more experience, Pettah never flinched away from the challenge. She is one player to watch this upcoming season.
Second-Team
TALLASSEE: Madison Moseley, RiRi Otero
STANHOPE ELMORE: Kaydence Wineberg, Aryanna Ivey
HOLTVILLE: Liberty Troglen, Kinslee Jackson
ELMORE COUNTY: Carlee Sides, Emmalyn Morse
WETUMPKA: Kennedy Bonds, Paisley Williams
Honorable Mention
TALLASSEE: Elise Soehren, Savannah Lopez
STANHOPE ELMORE: Paola Alvarez, Madeline Espy, Samaria Hughes
HOLTVILLE: Grace White, Graycee Hatchett, Kadie Stark, Evelyn Malpica
ELMORE COUNTY: Keke Walker, Ansley Caudle
WETUMPKA: Liliana Ramirez, Izzy Harwell