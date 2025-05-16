There’s no doubt about it. Irvin Delfin has a natural ability on the soccer field.
He finished his career as seventh all-time in goal scoring in AHSAA history and, according to coach Matt Tarpley, “will go down as the best player in the history of Tallassee High School.”
And he made more Tallassee history just last week as he became the first Tiger to sign to play in Europe. Delfin inked his future on Friday by signing to play at Leeds Beckett University in Leeds, England.
“It’s their academy program,” Tarpley explained.
Delfin will get a chance to continue his academic career but more importantly, he’ll be fighting for a spot to move up from the academy team to the Premier League squad.
“I’m very thankful his parents were on board because the opportunity to play in England, to play in Europe and the possibility of getting promoted from the academy team to the Premier League team is just too good to pass up,” Tarpley said.
Delfin’s journey to play overseas began around Thanksgiving of 2024. He took a trip to London with EXACT Soccer and participated in a true soccer showcase.
“He was there for about nine days with kids from all over the U.S. and Europe,” Tarpley said. “It was a real intense nine days with soccer training in the morning and afternoons and playing games in the evening.”
Of course, Delfin did what he did best — score goals.
“The coaches in Europe like that,” Tarpley said with a laugh.
Delfin caught the attention of the Leeds Beckett coaches, who made him an offer earlier this spring. Once his parents were on board, Delfin had his future decided.
“He’ll be shipping out sometime in July, and it’s basically soccer 24/7,” Tarpley said. “Every kid in that academy program is working towards getting called up to the first team, which plays in the Premier League in England which is the best soccer on the planet.”
And Tarpley has no doubt Delfin can do it.
He finished with 150 goals and 56 assists in a 97-game career for Tallassee. He was a two-time first-team all-state selection, a participant in the AHSAA North-South All-Star game and a team captain.
But he didn’t get there on pure talent.
“It is certainly a bonus when your most talented player is also your hardest worker,” Tarpley said. “That’s Irvin. He likes to win every sprint at practice. He likes to score every time he takes a shot. He trains really, really hard with the team and on his own. He plays club soccer in the offseason, so he was living and breathing soccer and that’s what it takes to get to the highest levels.”