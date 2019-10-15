1012 Reeltwon FB 5.jpg
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Reeltown’s Trakevon Hughley tries to break the tackle of Central Coosa’s Ryan Payne.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (19); 7-0; 262

2. McGill-Toolen (3); 7-0; 212

3. Central-Phenix City (1); 7-1; 187

4. Hoover; 6-1; 167

5. Mountain Brook; 7-0; 137

6. Sparkman; 7-0; 114

7. Prattville; 6-1; 78

8. Theodore; 6-1; 62

9. Austin; 6-1; 59

10. James Clemens; 5-2; 16

Others receiving votes: Vestavia Hills (5-2) 12, Auburn (5-2) 4, Lee-Montgomery (6-2) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Saraland (22); 8-0; 273

2. Muscle Shoals (1); 8-0; 207

3. Oxford; 7-0; 182

4. Hueytown; 7-0; 164

5. Pinson Valley; 5-2; 136

6. Blount; 6-1; 106

7. Opelika; 6-1; 92

8. Gardendale; 6-1; 48

9. Helena; 6-1; 29

10. St. Paul's; 5-2; 24

Others receiving votes: Stanhope Elmore (7-1) 18, Bessemer City (6-1) 12, Fort Payne (6-1) 7, Athens (6-1) 5, Clay-Chalkville (5-2) 5, Dothan (5-2) 3.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Jasper (21); 7-0; 270

2. Ramsay (2); 7-1; 211

3. Bibb Co.; 8-0; 183

4. Pleasant Grove; 6-1; 134

5. Central-Clay Co.; 5-2; 108

6. Alexandria; 6-0; 101

7. Etowah; 7-1; 87

8. Russellville; 6-1; 51

9. Faith-Mobile; 7-0; 47

10. Mortimer Jordan; 6-2; 23

Others receiving votes: Madison Aca. (5-2) 20, Briarwood (6-1) 16, Madison Co. (6-2) 16, Hamilton (6-1) 14, Sylacauga (7-1) 14, Center Point (6-2) 11, Jackson (4-3) 5.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (23); 7-0; 276

2. American Chr.; 7-0; 207

3. Catholic-Montgomery; 8-0; 184

4. Northside; 7-1; 144

5. Jacksonville; 6-2; 138

6. Deshler; 6-2; 127

7. Good Hope; 6-1; 80

8. Andalusia; 5-3; 53

9. Williamson; 5-2; 27

10. Brooks; 4-3; 21

Others receiving votes: Anniston (4-3) 12, Hokes Bluff (5-2) 12, Lincoln (5-2) 10, Fayette Co. (5-2) 6, Hillcrest-Evergreen (4-4) 5, Priceville (5-2) 4, Fairview (5-2) 2, Oneonta (4-3) 2, Talladega (4-2) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Piedmont (21); 7-0; 267

2. Gordo (2); 7-0; 207

3. Pike Co.; 7-0; 184

4. Randolph Co.; 6-1; 161

5. Flomaton; 6-1; 136

6. Pike Road; 8-0; 116

7. Providence Chr.; 7-1; 75

8. Susan Moore; 8-0; 58

9. Walter Wellborn; 7-1; 53

10. St. James; 6-1; 20

Others receiving votes: Fultondale (6-1) 19, Geraldine (5-2) 8, Lauderdale Co. (7-1) 4, Midfield (4-2) 3.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (22); 7-0; 273

2. Ohatchee (1); 6-0; 191

3. Reeltown; 8-0; 182

4. Leroy; 6-1; 150

5. Aliceville; 6-1; 104

6. Collinsville; 6-1; 97

7. Red Bay; 7-0; 84

8. Luverne; 6-1; 69

9. Highland Home; 6-1; 56

10. G.W. Long; 7-0; 53

Others receiving votes: Addison (6-2) 28, Ranburne (7-0) 16, J.U. Blacksher (7-1) 7, Ariton (6-2) 1.

 

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (22); 7-0; 273

2. Sweet Water (1); 6-0; 207

3. Lanett; 7-0; 181

4. Isabella; 7-0; 127

5. Spring Garden; 6-1; 123

6. Decatur Heritage; 8-0; 111

7. Pickens Co.; 6-1; 107

8. Brantley; 6-1; 72

9. South Lamar; 6-1; 46

10. Maplesville; 5-2; 45

Others receiving votes: Millry (6-1) 16, Waterloo (7-1) 2, Donoho (5-1) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Wilcox Aca. (17); 7-0; 249

2 (tie). Autauga Aca. (5); 4-2; 202

2 (tie). Chambers Aca. (1); 8-0; 202

4. Glenwood; 6-1; 151

5. Crenshaw Chr.; 7-0; 133

6. Bessemer Aca.; 6-3; 92

7. Edgewood; 6-1; 88

8. Monroe Aca.; 6-2; 80

9. Southern Aca.; 5-1; 59

10. Macon-East; 4-2; 26

Others receiving votes: Tuscaloosa Aca. (5-3) 25, Escambia Aca. (4-3) 4.

