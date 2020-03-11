ASWA SOFTBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Spain Park (16-0)
2. Hewitt-Trussville (10-1-1)
3. Fairhope (8-1)
4. Austin (9-2)
5. Bob Jones (12-2)
6. Central-Phenix City (13-3)
7. Auburn (9-3)
8. Thompson (13-5)
9. Sparkman (6-4)
10. Vestavia Hills (9-3)
Others nominated: Baker (12-4), Enterprise (8-5), Tuscaloosa County (7-6-1).
CLASS 6A
1. Dothan (12-2)
2. Buckhorn (9-2)
3. Hazel Green (9-2)
4. Spanish Fort (7-1-1)
5. Hartselle (7-1)
6. Wetumpka (13-3)
7. Gardendale (9-5)
8. Saraland (9-8)
9. Helena (7-4)
10. Chelsea (6-5-1)
Others nominated: Albertville (12-3-1), Baldwin County (6-6), Daphne (6-8), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (7-7), Muscle Shoals (10-2-1), Stanhope Elmore (4-5).
CLASS 5A
1. Tallassee (14-1)
2. Hayden (9-1)
3. Springville (6-1)
4. Mortimer Jordan (6-4)
5. Alexandria (4-0)
6. Rehobeth (5-2)
7. Satsuma (15-3)
8. Moody (5-2-1)
9. East Limestone (5-2)
10. Douglas (10-1)
Others nominated: Ardmore (8-5), Brewer (4-8), Brewbaker Tech (7-6), Chilton County (9-3), Corner (8-4), Faith Academy (7-0), John Carroll (7-5), Madison County (9-4-1), Marbury (4-4), Southside-Gadsden (5-7).
CLASS 4A
1. Elmore County (14-3)
2. Danville (10-2)
3. Wilson (6-2)
4. North Jackson (4-4-1)
5. Montgomery Catholic (13-1)
6. White Plains (7-5)
7. Cleburne County (11-4)
8. Alabama Christian (6-7)
9. LAMP (11-4)
10. Ashford (8-2-1)
Others nominated: American Christian (5-3), Curry (9-3-1), Jacksonville (11-5), Leeds (9-4), Madison Academy (1-1), Northside (4-7), Rogers (5-3).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (10-0)
2. Pisgah (4-2)
3. Lamar County (5-2)
4. Prattville Christian (8-9)
5. Slocomb (8-2)
6. Pleasant Valley (4-4-1)
7. Sylvania (4-3-1)
8. Houston Academy (17-5)
9. Wicksburg (8-8-1)
10. St. James (4-3)
Others nominated: Flomaton (4-0), Glencoe (2-0), Oakman (8-2), Piedmont (5-2).
CLASS 2A
1. Hatton (8-2)
2. Sumiton Christian (5-2)
3. Sand Rock (6-1)
4. G.W. Long (1-1)
5. Leroy (13-4)
6. Red Bay (3-2)
7. Ariton (10-4-1)
8. Collinsville (2-3-1)
9. Winston County (6-2)
10. Ider (2-4-1)
Others nominated: Highland Home (5-2), Tanner (1-1), Tharptown (7-5), West End (3-2).
CLASS 1A
1. Mars Hill Bible (8-0)
2. Brantley (8-0)
3. Spring Garden (1-0)
4. Falkville (9-2)
5. Belgreen (7-1)
6. Appalachian (7-3)
7. Skyline (1-4)
8. Kinston (3-4)
9. Millry (9-6)
10. Marion County (7-5)
Others nominated: Berry (4-3), Sweet Water (5-5).
AISA
1. Macon-East (17-1)
2. Edgewood (6-3-1)
3. Clarke Prep (11-1)
4. Pickens Aca. (4-0)
5. Bessemer Aca. (9-6)
6. Southern Aca. (7-4)
7. Monroe Aca. (7-3)
8. Patrician (11-3-1)
9. Glenwood (7-7)
10. Northside Methodist (8-3)
Others nominated: Pike Liberal Arts (8-6-1).
ASWA BASEBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Mountain Brook (13-1)
2. Hewitt-Trussville (11-3)
3. Bob Jones (12-4)
4. Baker (11-1)
5. Hoover (9-4)
6. Florence (10-4)
7. Sparkman (8-2)
8. Prattville (10-2)
9. Mary G. Montgomery (8-1)
10. Spain Park (8-4)
Others nominated: Auburn (7-5), Central-Phenix City (8-6), Enterprise (8-4), Fairhope (8-6), Gadsden City (6-3), James Clemens (10-6), McGill-Toolen (5-5), Oak Mountain (7-4), Thompson (9-5).
CLASS 6A
1. Chelsea (10-3)
2. Cullman (8-5)
3. Russell County (11-5)
4. Faith Academy (7-3)
5. Hartselle (8-6)
6. Athens (10-4)
7. Hueytown (6-3)
8. Robertsdale (11-3)
9. Saraland (10-4)
10. Benjamin Russell (9-4)
Others nominated: Calera (8-3), Carver-Montgomery (4-1), Daphne (8-4), Decatur (5-4), Dothan (7-5), Gulf Shores (9-5), Muscle Shoals (9-3), Opelika (9-5), Wetumpka (8-3).
CLASS 5A
1. Shelby County (13-2)
2. St. Paul’s (10-0)
3. Briarwood Christian (7-3)
4. Madison Academy (9-2)
5. Russellville (9-4)
6. Chilton County (6-5)
7. Corner (12-1)
8. Jasper (9-4)
9. UMS-Wright (7-4)
10. Etowah (8-2)
Others nominated: Alexandria (9-4), Beauregard (7-3), Guntersville (9-5), Scottsboro (8-5), Tallassee (7-6), Valley (5-2).
CLASS 4A
1. American Christian (11-1)
2. Trinity (10-2)
3. West Limestone (10-3)
4. Andalusia (7-2)
5. Wilson (9-2)
6. DAR (9-2)
7. West Morgan (4-1)
8. Holtville (6-4)
9. Montevallo (8-1)
10. Headland (7-2)
Others nominated: Alabama Christian (8-4), Deshler (7-6), Elmore County (9-3), Hokes Bluff (4-4), Mobile Christian (3-8).
CLASS 3A
1. Piedmont (13-0)
2. Phil Campbell (9-2)
3. Wicksburg (9-1)
4. T.R. Miller (7-0)
5. Winfield (10-5)
6. Gordo (5-1)
7. Hale County (5-3)
8. Prattville Christian (7-1)
9. Randolph County (5-2)
10. Lauderdale Co (5-4)
Others nominated: Dadeville (5-4), Flomaton (6-4), St. James (4-6).
CLASS 2A
1. G.W. Long (9-4)
2. Westbrook Christian (6-4)
3. Decatur Heritage (9-1)
4. Thorsby (8-3)
5. Fyffe (7-2)
6. Leroy (7-3-1)
7. Ariton (7-4)
8. J.U. Blacksher (6-2)
9. Highland Home (5-2)
10. Cottage Hill (9-3)
Others nominated: Colbert County (6-6), Elberta (7-2), Sumiton Christian (7-7).
CLASS 1A
1. Mars Hill Bible (5-5)
2. Millry (7-1)
3. Sweet Water (8-3)
4. Shoals Christian (8-2-1)
5. Brantley (7-2)
6. Spring Garden (5-4)
7. Maplesville (5-2)
8. Hackleburg (8-3)
9. Lindsay Lane (12-1)
10. St. Luke’s (8-1)
Others nominated: Appalachian (8-1), Lynn (5-4), Ragland (7-3), Red Level (5-2).
AISA
1. Bessemer Academy (14-1)
2. Pike Liberal Arts (10-1)
3. Lakeside (8-1)
4. Tuscaloosa Academy (8-4)
5. Glenwood (9-2)
6. Edgewood Academy (6-4)
7. Clarke Prep (8-4)
8. Monroe Academy (7-3)
9. Morgan Academy (4-4)
10. Wilcox Academy (8-5)
Others nominated: Autauga Academy (4-6), Hooper Academy (9-6), Macon-East (6-6), Patrician (6-5).