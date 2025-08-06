Camden Mask has been a Tallassee Tiger Shark for the last 10 years. In fact, he started his swimming career in the Tallassee Parks and Recreation Public Pool after being recruited by his PE coach Donna Funderburk.
“I wanted to come back this last year and swim with my team that I really started on,” Mask said. “I started with the Tallassee Tiger Sharks when I was eight and I wanted to make sure in my last year of eligibility for the rec team, come back and (win a title) and do that for one final year. I think it ended pretty well.”
Mask came home from the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association championships in Albertville with two state championship titles after coming in first place in both the 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard breaststroke – putting up personal best times in each event.
“I knew I had a good chance of getting two titles the first day,” Mask said. “But I didn’t know how the individual medley) would play out, but I did win that one too. I just made sure I got in bed early that night before, was hydrated and everything, stretched before, made sure the plan was all good. Ultimately, I executed the races perfectly on day one.”
These wins are a continuation of the performance capability Mask has shown over the last 10 years as a Tiger Shark. His first state title was back in 2017 in a relay. A few years later, in 2021 Mask notched his first individual state title in the 50-yard breaststroke.
“Memory wise, I think going to all the early morning practices and having Coach get mad at you sometimes if we goof off, and having to do duck walks around the pool, was always fun,” Mask said. “Also going out to eat after meets was always really fun. I enjoy just having those little times with your friends outside of the pool is good, those are some good memories.”
One of the most special memories, however, was the celebration with coach Donna after Mask’s final meet as a Tiger Shark.
“She was really happy when I came back, because I trained with her so much when I was younger,” Mask said. “I know she’s happy and I’m proud to still have her around.”