Another Panther was named to participate in All-Star Week in July.
Rising senior Gage Davis is set to join the South All-Star baseball team, after a successful junior year during which Elmore County made it to the second round of the AHSAA Class 5A playoffs.
Davis was among the top of the team in most offensive statistics with a .364 batting average and 39 hits — five of which went from doubles. However, what shines brightly in his game, according to baseball coach Michael Dismukes, is his versatility.
“He's definitely gonna do that all over the field,” Dismukes said. “He could play outfield, he can play any infield position (and) he pitched a lot for us. You can put him on the field, he's always a threat. He can hit with power, but usually, he can shorten the field too with the short game, and use that to its advantage. He creates hit lanes that will allow him to do damage in our lineup.”
Davis will get to shine against some of the best in the state, which will in turn help him get his name out to play at the next level — something Dismukes knows he’s capable of.
“(It’ll) help them grow as a player, playing against that type of competition,” Dismukes said. “It helps other schools get to know him, most colleges put him on the map and think he's already there because he's definitely a college baseball player. It tells him where he's at against other competition. But as far as him being recognized, that's a big deal for him.”
After some notable senior production leaving the Elmore County baseball team, Davis will play a bigger role going forward. Dismukes looks for him to continue his statistical success on the field while taking over leadership duties heading into his senior year.
“The biggest thing is he's definitely going to be one to look upon to lead our team,” Dismukes said. “He plays the game hard. He doesn't say much; he just leads by example. He plays 100% every day and you know what you're gonna get from him. That's a testament to what he does, his work ethic and how he goes about his business. So everybody else can follow suit and watch him lead by example with the way he goes about his business.”
All-Star week kicks off July 21-26 in Montgomery with Davis coached by Rehobeth’s Adam Foster alongside Trinity Presbyterian’s Chad Mansmann and Ken Whittle.