New equipment is coming to Elmore County just in time for Friday night lights. In addition to the turf field and upgraded facilities, Elmore County is getting a new digital scoreboard before football season.
Panthers coach Kyle Caldwell is particularly excited for this, as it presents a new opportunity to highlight Elmore County players, sponsors and the community as a whole.
“I’m excited for the community and everything that comes with that,” Caldwell said. “I’m thankful to the county commission who put in the hard work and was able to get it done for our community, because I know they’ll be thankful for it. It’s a way to celebrate all of our programs and thank our sponsors who do so much for all of our sports, not just football but all of our sports.”
The new addition will be the cherry-on-top to the new facilities that all the high schools in Elmore County have received in the last year. It is especially meaningful for the community and also highlights the intentional efforts and support for high school sports in the area.
“Everybody likes to see their face on TV,” said Caldwell. “Mamas and daddies and grandparents definitely like to see their baby’s face on the big screen. So it’s something to show off and promote our kids. Anyway we can find a way to (promote the kids), we try to do that as much as we can.”
Elmore County principal Jason Eason is also working on preparing students to produce content for the new scoreboard in a marketing class at the high school, although that is not set in stone.