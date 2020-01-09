The Tallassee boys basketball team found an unlikely source to bring a big momentum swing to Thursday night's game against Brewbaker Tech. Barry Purter scored two buckets in the final minute of the first half to break a tie and start an 18-0 run, putting the No. 7 team in Class 5A back in control.
Tallassee (17-3, 2-0 Class 5A Area 4) turned to Jamicah Humphrey and Tyrek Turner in the second half as the two combined for 27 points in the final two quarters to secure a 63-47 victory.
Humphrey scored 11 points in the first four minutes of the second half to help the Tigers pull away. He finished with a game-high 23 points to go along with five rebounds. Turner racked up another double-double, finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
In the girls game, Tallassee saw its losing streak extend to 11 games as Brew Tech pulled away in the fourth quarter, winning 65-31. The Tigers trailed by just eight points in the final two minutes of the third quarter but the Rams finished on a 30-4 run.
Lindan Oliver led the girls team with nine points, all coming in the first half. Jy McKinnon contributed eight points.
Both teams will resume play Tuesday night when the Tigers host Beauregard for Senior Night.
Note: Pick up a copy of the Jan. 15 edition of The Tribune to read more on both games including a look at Purter's spark in the boys game.