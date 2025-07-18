Last season Tallassee proved it has what it takes, especially with Lawrence “L.A.” O’Neal on the sidelines. O’Neal and the Tigers turned a 1-9 team into a 9-3 team in the course of one season. Despite losing key players in Jordan King and Chase Chumley, Tallassee also returns a lot of talent on both sides of the ball. This team is stronger and tougher than ever and they plan on fighting for every minute of every game this season.
Jaden McKenzie
A rising senior comfortable in almost any skill position on the field, offense and defense, McKenzie is a consummate athlete. In preparing to take on more responsibility for the Tigers, Gordon has received two Division I offers this offseason. McKenzie is a vocal leader in games and in practice, as well as a positive influence and mentor figure for younger teammates.
Jaiden Gordon
Another multi-faceted skill player who can play on both sides of the ball for the Tigers, Gordon is a rising sophomore. He will likely see quite a bit of playing time this season, as he has worked very hard this offseason to be a trusted, go-to guy for O’Neal and the coaching staff. Gordon had 421 all-purpose yards for Tallassee last season, two touchdowns and one interception.
Yuren Rodriguez
A huge asset returning for Tallassee’s special teams at kicker, rising senior Rodriguez scored 56 points last season. He has consistently improved since joining the team in 2024 and now become one of the most consistent kickers in the area. Last season Rodriguez made 41 extra points and five field goals for the Tigers, his longest being a whopping 49 yards.
Tramel McCoy
McCoy, a rising senior, is a key component and an anchor point on defense for Tallassee. Last season, McCoy led the team in total tackles with 121 – 80 of which were solo tackles. Even more impressive, McCoy also led the defense in tackles for loss putting up 18 on the season. With McCoy in the arsenal, Tallassee elevates its defense to contend against some of the best running offenses in Class 4A.
Roderick “Tiny” Green
Another huge asset returning to Tallassee as a rising senior, Green is a force to be reckoned with on the football field. He averaged over 60 yards per game last season, leading the team. Green racked up 790 rushing yards, putting his career total over 1000. Green also led the Tigers in rushing touchdowns last season, making him a key factor in every game he played.