Both Elmore County basketball teams took a three-game losing streak on the road to square off with Montgomery Catholic in the penultimate game of the season. The Panthers split the results on the court Thursday night with the girls team prevailing to build some momentum before the playoffs.
The girls team (14-12) bounced back from consecutive losses in Class 4A Area 5 play to take down the Knights, 35-31. CK Bolton led the Panthers with 13 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the floor and grabbing five rebounds.
Bolton made two 3-pointers as Elmore County used the long ball to its advantage all night, knocking down seven of 13 attempts from beyond the arc. Kelley Green made two and finished with eight points while Madison Britt, Tameria Benson and CJ Thornton each made one.
The boys team (5-21) faced a bigger challenge as it squared off with the Class 4A No. 4 Knights and fell behind early before falling 71-36. Payton Stephenson led the way with 14 points while Garrett Allen added eight.
WRESTLING
ECHS breezes past Pike Road
Before this weekend’s sectional meet in Montgomery, Elmore County hit the mats one final time to wrap up its duals season. The Panthers hosted Pike Road on Thursday night and eased to a 66-12 victory, racking up six pins as a team.
After two forfeit victories, Stone Svencer got the first pin of the night at 126 pounds to give the Panthers a 21-0 lead. Lapatrick Brown added to the lead with a pin at 138 before Clark Wood earned his first pin in three weeks with a win over Jeff Todd at 145.
JW Clement extended his hot streak as he has won nine of 10 bouts after pinning Jack Fuhrman at 182. Nathan Jones (195) and Matt Brown (220) also added pins for the Panthers.
Ramon Lozada improved to 35-5 with a 5-4 decision win at 106. Ethan Geer also claimed a decision victory by defeating William Melton, 7-2, at 152.