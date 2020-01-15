Tallassee began Class 5A Area 4 basketball action with three consecutive home games in an eight-day span this week. The Tigers opened by hosting Valley last Tuesday when they split results with the Rams.
The girls team (1-14, 0-2) held a four-point halftime lead but the offense got stagnant in the second half as Valley ran away with a 32-25 victory. Tallassee was held without a field goal in the third quarter and only three players got on the scoresheet in the defeat.
Sinclair Cole knocked down two 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 11 points. Lindan Oliver was limited to just one field goal and finished with six points while Jy McKinnon scored five points for the Tigers.
The boys team (17-3, 2-0) used a big third quarter to knock off Valley, 59-47. Tae Collins, Jamicah Humphrey and Tavarious Griffin each scored five points in the third to help Tallassee outscore the Rams 21-7 in the quarter.
Tyrek Turner finished with a game-high 16 points while Humphrey scored 13 and Collins scored eight.
ECHS girls extend winning streak
The Elmore County girls basketball team extended its winning streak to five games Friday night as the Panthers knocked off B.T. Washington, 39-31. The Panthers held the Eagles to just two made field goals in the final quarter to pull away in a closely contested matchup.
Elmore County (11-8, 2-1 Class 4A Area 5) fell behind by six points after one quarter but it came storming back to tie it up at the break. After playing even in the third quarter, the Panthers outscored BTW, 12-4, in the final frame to secure the victory.
Madison Britt recorded her third double-double, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds to go along with a career-high eight blocks. Kelley Green was the only other Panther to finish in double figures, scoring 11 points, while Seanna O’Daniel led the team with 16 rebounds.
The boys team (4-15, 0-3) could not turn its fortunes in area play as the Eagles proved to be too much and the Panthers fell, 67-38. Elmore County made just one field goal in the first half, falling behind 35-5, and it was too big of a hole to dig out of.
Garrett Allen, who made the lone field goal in the first half, finished with a season-high 19 points to lead the Panthers. Cole Boothe added nine points.