Girls ages 4 to 13 from across Elmore County will have an opportunity to learn from some of the area’s best dance majorettes and cheerleaders at the end of this month.
Star Seeds, the city of Tallassee’s youth mentorship program, is hosting a dance majorette and cheerleading camp July 31 at the Tallassee Recreation Center.
“What they can look forward to is getting trained by girls who are in college for these things, girls who are doing this at their local high schools,” Star Seeds president LD Bell said.
Bell’s wife GiGi Bell will host the camp at the end of this month.
She’ll lead the instruction for the youth that sign up, with help from five former dance majorettes or cheerleaders from Tallassee and Elmore County high schools.
Three of the instructors, Kanasia Lyles, Jakiyah Williams and Taliyah Adams are all involved with the dance program at Troy University.
Learning from local products with such experience should help inspire some of the young girls who choose to attend, LD Bell said.
“It’s gonna be a really good time for them. It’s gonna be a little tough for them, because it’s a camp. It’s gonna be difficult for these young girls at first. But once they get there and get going it’ll be like second nature to all of them.”
Former Tallassee and current Jacksonville State cheerleader Orliyah Poole and former Elmore County majorette Raqueal Thompson round out the list of the five featured instructors, with Bell saying more have volunteered to help with the camp. The added volunteers include a few current Tallassee cheerleaders.
Girls will be taught techniques essential to cheerleading, dance and being a majorette at various stations in the camp. One of the five featured instructors will be leading the learning at each station.
Registration opens at 8:30 a.m., with the camp itself running from 9 a.m. to noon July 31 at 450 Gilmer Ave. in Tallassee. The camp is free for participants.