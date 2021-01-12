Tallassee was hoping to leave the trend of canceling games in 2020 but it is starting to feel more and more like the new normal for the Tigers. Tallassee was scheduled to being competition in Class 5A Area 6 on Tuesday night at Brewbaker Tech but due to COVID-19 issues within the Rams program, that game has been postponed.
"It's just all a part of it," Tallassee boys coach Keiven Mixson said. "The whole season has been like that for us and we're not the only team to deal with it. I'm thinking about Brew Tech because they have to sit out a couple of weeks without playing then jump back in to area. You just never know. It's all day to day right now."
Both the boys and girls varsity games have been rescheduled for Feb. 1 which will be the front end of a back-to-back with the Rams making the return trip to Tallassee the following night. The matchup between the Tigers and Rams have determined the boys regular season area champion in each of the last two seasons.
Tallassee has only played six games so far this season and both teams are coming off early exits in the annual county tournament. The Tigers will now not begin this season's area play until Friday night at Pike Road.
"You just have to be ready to play when the next game is there," Mixson said. "We just need to get a few more games under our belts."