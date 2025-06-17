The wrestling state champions at Tallassee put a ring on it, finally.
The team received their commemorative rings on Sunday in an intimate ceremony in which Tallassee coach John Mask highlighted each wrestler and their accomplishments over the last season. Mask encouraged his team to wear their rings and remember the obstacles they overcame in order to bring home another state title to Tallassee.
“Every day I put that ring on, I’m thinking about those guys, their hard work, what y’all have done,” said Mask in his speech to the team. “No matter if you’re a starter, if you’re a backup, each one of you has played a vital role. We’ll think about the leaders, the seniors, and what you’ve done for this team. So I encourage you to wear your ring.”
The ring ceremony is the last event for the 2025 team to celebrate their victory before four seniors head off to wrestle at the next level. They leave behind a standard of winning and dominance that will be difficult to replicate, although it is far from impossible for this team and their coaching staff.
“You seniors leave a legacy, just like the 2014 seniors,” Mask said. “I know, y’all are tired of me continuously talking about those guys, the team that won it and how hard they worked. Now starting next year, I’ll be talking about the 2025 group.”
Now it is up to the next generation to step to the front to uphold and honor the legacy of Tallassee wrestling, just like so many have before them.
“(I am) expecting you younger guys to duplicate and achieve and continue to work like they would want you to work,” Mask said. “Because we have passed on the same thing to every generation every year, the people on this team have expected to win.”