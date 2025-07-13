Tallassee hosted a 7-on-7 tournament on Tuesday with eight schools from all around central Alabama. Most of the schools in attendance were playoff contenders in their own classifications, so the day promised great football and great competition.
Unfortunately, Tallassee’s time in the tournament ended prematurely due to a scuffle that broke out at the end of the game against Wetumpka. The Tigers’ coaching staff, led by coach Lawrence “L.A.” O'Neal ultimately decided to send the team home after the game as multiple players left the sideline to get involved in the scuffle, whether it was to participate or break it up.
“When you get us and Wetumpka and Elmore County or Holtville together, those teams in the county together, those guys want to be competitive with each other,” O’Neal said. “The guys train together and they talk and they just want to be competitive. So you get that competitive nature going on, you get young guys that just compete, every now and then you’ll have stuff like that.”
Apart from the dramatics, Tallassee came out with a clear desire to protect their home field against the schools that participated, but especially their inter-county rivals like Holtville and Wetumpka. Overall, O’Neal was pleased with the outcome of the 7-on-7 tournament.
“A bunch of playoff ball clubs came and showed up yesterday,” O’Neal said. “It was a big success, not only for the school system, but for the community as well. It was hot, but everybody got up out there and played well and didn’t complain about the heat. Just looking at our guys, our guys played well. We made plays when we needed to.”
Tallassee came out especially strong on offense during the tournament. Jaiden Gordon especially stood out and made big plays for the Tigers on both sides of the ball.
“Jaiden Gordon had a really good day offensively,” O’Neal said. “I know he had at least two or three touchdowns when I was watching and a couple of interceptions.”
While the Tigers’ participation in the tournament did not go as planned, the tournament itself was a success. O’Neal especially emphasized his thanks for the coaches that brought their teams out to compete, as he and his program appreciate the opportunity to compete against strong programs in that setting.