The Tallassee boys basketball team remained undefeated after Tavarious Griffin knocked down two free throws with 29 seconds left to knock off Auburn 38-37 Tuesday night. After the Tigers went 8 for 19 from the stripe in the first three quarters, Griffin's pair was the only two Tallassee attempted in the final frame and it helped send Tallassee to a 3-0 start.
The celebration was something else. #TPIpreps pic.twitter.com/PkoPXXdh4X— Caleb Turrentine (@CalebTurrentine) November 20, 2019
Griffin finished with 9 points to go along with 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Tae Collins led the Tigers with 11 points to go along with 7 rebounds.
Tallassee turned up the defensive intensity and limited Auburn (2-1) to a season low in points. Sandarius Hughley led the team with three steals and forced numerous other turnovers, including one with 45 seconds left in the game to set up Griffin's game-winning free throws. Pick up a copy of the Nov. 27 edition of The Tribune for a full story on Hughley's defensive effort.
Tallassee's girls team ran into its biggest challenge of the season and fell to Auburn 75-33. Tallassee (0-3) trailed by as many as 54 points in the game but a strong shooting performance by Lindan Oliver helped close the gap in the second half.
Oliver led the Tigers with 25 points, including making five 3-pointers to outscore Auburn 15-5 in the fourth quarter. Sinclair Cole also made a 3-pointer and finished with 5 points while Jy McKinnon scored the other 3 points for Tallassee.