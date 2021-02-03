The Tallassee Tigers split a series of boys’ and girls’ basketball games with the Brewbaker Tech Rams Tuesday.
The Brewbaker Tech Rams’ girls team easily defeated the Tallassee girls, 72-39 in the first game, while in the second game, the Tallassee boys had their way with the Brew Tech Rams, beating them 64-49.
In the girls’ game, Brew Tech set the tone very early, leading Tallassee 17-4 at the end of the first quarter, with the only points from Tallassee coming from Jyteriuna McKinnon and from Siomoria Washington.
The Tallassee girls team attempted to come back in the second quarter, with Brew Tech leading 32-17 at the half.
Tallassee’s performance in the second quarter included two points from A’keelah Hutchinson, three from Janiya Johnson, including one for two on free throws, five from McKinnon, including one of only two three-pointers for Tallassee in the entire game, and three from Washington, including one free throw.
However, Brew Tech pulled away in the second half of the game, winning by a final score of 72-39.
McKinnon led Tallassee with 18 points on the day. Johnson ended up with 11 points, six of which came from free throws. Johnson was six-for-eight on free throws on the evening.
In the boys’ game, however, the Tallassee Tigers had a much better go of things, running more or less equal with Brew Tech before pulling away in the second half and not looking back.
The first quarter was highlighted by a breakaway from Tae Collins, who took advantage of the opportunity to slam the ball into the net midway through the period. Tallassee led 12-10 at the end of the first, with the advantage coming from two free throws near the end of the quarter.
That lead built to 24-20 at the end of the first half, with Jamicah Humphrey leading the scoring in the second with seven points, including one free throw.
In the second half, however, Tallassee turned up the heat and Brew Tech had little response. Humphrey led the team with 20 points on the day, while Collins trailed closely with 18 points.
Boosting Humphrey’s scoring was a perfect five-for-five on free throws during the game, as well as one three-pointer in the third quarter.
Collins was five-for-seven at the free throw line, and he too had a three-pointer, in the fourth.
The next game for the Tallassee Tigers is on Thursday, when the Elmore County Panthers come to town to face off.