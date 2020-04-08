There are not be sports currently happening every day but that should not stop us from remembering some of the best moments from the past.
Since sports are a big part of the world and a big part of many people’s lives, we have decided to dedicate this section of the paper to events from the past which happened this week. Instead of dwelling on what events we have missed with the sports shutdown, we want to focus on the memorable moments that have made sports great.
Elmore County — April 1, 2014
Former Tallassee baseball stars Dylan Hathcock and Brandon Baynes were both on display during the Tigers’ 3-1 win over Benjamin Russell. Hathcock pitched four innings of relief, allowing just two hits and no runs to get the win on the mound.
Meanwhile, Baynes led the offense with a solo home run. Cody Hamilton and Reid Whitaker scored the insurance runs. The victory was in the midst of a six-game winning streak to end the regular season as the Tigers finished with a 17-9 record.
State — April 2, 1996
Before it was known as the Capital City Classic, Alabama and Auburn met in Montgomery for an annual baseball game that did not count toward conference records. The game in 1996 was the last of a seven-year series at Patterson Field and the fans got a good show to watch.
Alabama’s Dustan Mohr had three hits including a home run in the eighth inning and he scored the only two runs of the game as the Crimson Tide won 2-0. Corey Spiers, Manny Torres and Skip Ames combined to throw 8 1/3 hitless innings before Auburn’s Rob Macrory singled with one out in the ninth to break up the chance at history.
Spiers still got the win in the game and Alabama went on to take all four games against Auburn that season as the Tide went all the way to the College World Series. Tim Hudson, former MLB star and current Auburn pitching coach, took the loss, allowing just one run in three innings of relief.
National — April 4, 2016
In one of the best finishes in college basketball history, Villanova took down North Carolina 77-74 in the NCAA Men’s Tournament Championship Game. The Tar Heels erased a 10-point deficit in the final five minutes when Marcus Paige hit an off-balanced, double-clutched 3-pointer, tying the game with four seconds to go.
Many basketball fans would have been fine to see five more minutes of basketball that night but the Wildcats had a perfect play lined up as Ryan Arcidiacono found the trailing Kris Jenkins behind the 3-point line for the buzzer beater to win the title. The celebration happened immediately but the one that will always stand out is seeing Villanova coach Jay Wright say “bang” before the shot went in as he knew he was about to claim his first national championship.
International — April 6, 1896
In what was officially known as the Games of the I Olympiad, 241 athletes from around the world converged on Athens, Greece ,to participate in the first international Olympic Games in modern history.
Fourteen nations were represented including the United States, which had 14 athletes at the event. The games included cycling, fencing, gymnastics, shooting, swimming, tennis, track, weightlifting and wrestling.
American Ellery Clark took gold in the long jump and the high jump. The U.S. finished with 11 golds, the most of any nation, while Greece took 46 total to lead the medal count.
