The Tallassee baseball team had three standouts sign their National Letters of Intent last week to jump to collegiate baseball.
The first being senior Chase Chumley signing to play at Lawson State, a junior college in Birmingham that plays in the Alabama Community College Conference. Chumley was a standout for Tallassee both on the mound and in the batter’s box. He finished fourth on the team with a batting average of .320 alongside 32 hits, which included 10 doubles and two home runs. On the mound, Chulmey finished with the most starts with a 6-2 record as the Tigers’ pitcher. He finished second on the team with 39 strikeouts and posted a 3.531 ERA.
Next to sign to the next level was Thomas Lemmond, who inked his commitment to play at Auburn University at Montgomery. The Warhawks are a Division-II school in Montgomery that plays in the Gulf South Conference and finished with a 14-33 record last year. Similar to Chumley, Lemmond was wherever Tallasse needed him this past season.
He finished right behind Chumley in the batting average department, finishing fifth with a .312 average to pair with a team’s fourth best in hits with 29, including three doubles and one triple for the Tigers. On the mound, Lemmon saw the second most starts with a 4-1 record. He led the Tigers in strikeouts with 41 and posted an ERA of 2.643.
To cap the signing day festivities off, Konner Taunton signed to play at Reid State Technical College. A junior college that plays in the Alabama Community College Conference, the Lions are coming off a 3-41 season.
Taunton finished with the ninth best batting average with a .231, where he racked up 15 hits on the year, three of which went for doubles. He scored 18 runs while also notching 12 RBIs in his season total for Tallassee.
All three played a vital role in the Tigers' season this year, where they finished with a 23-12 record and reached the third round of the AHSAA Class 4A playoffs.