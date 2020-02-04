Teams from across Elmore County took to the court on Tuesday night to start their postseason runs with dreams of reaching Birmingham.
Tallassee's boys team (25-4) advanced to the Class 5A Area 4 championship game as the Tigers defeated Beauregard 57-46. Jalyn Daniels led the way with 17 points while Tyrek Turner added 15.
The Tigers will host Brewbaker Tech on Thursday night for the title.
Tallassee's girls team (3-21) battled Brew Tech closer than it had in either regular season meeting but it was not enough as the Rams ended the Tigers' season with a 53-48 defeat. Jy McKinnon scored a season-high 24 points while Lindan Oliver added 20.
Elmore County's girls team (14-13) saw its season finish in heartbreaking fashion as BTW defeated the Panthers 32-31 at the buzzer. Bri Autrey led the Panthers with 11 points.
The boys team (5-22) finished its season on a six-game losing streak, falling 66-44 to BTW. Garrett Allen led the Panthers with 16 points.