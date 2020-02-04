1224-Tallassee 7.jpg
Buy Now

Caleb Turrentine / The Tribune Tallassee’s Jalyn Daniels (5) attempts a shot over Elmore County’s Hayden Holton.

Teams from across Elmore County took to the court on Tuesday night to start their postseason runs with dreams of reaching Birmingham. 

Tallassee's boys team (25-4) advanced to the Class 5A Area 4 championship game as the Tigers defeated Beauregard 57-46. Jalyn Daniels led the way with 17 points while Tyrek Turner added 15. 

The Tigers will host Brewbaker Tech on Thursday night for the title.

Tallassee's girls team (3-21) battled Brew Tech closer than it had in either regular season meeting but it was not enough as the Rams ended the Tigers' season with a 53-48 defeat. Jy McKinnon scored a season-high 24 points while Lindan Oliver added 20.

Elmore County's girls team (14-13) saw its season finish in heartbreaking fashion as BTW defeated the Panthers 32-31 at the buzzer. Bri Autrey led the Panthers with 11 points.

The boys team (5-22) finished its season on a six-game losing streak, falling 66-44 to BTW. Garrett Allen led the Panthers with 16 points.

Caleb Turrentine is a sports writer for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.