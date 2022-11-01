The McCraney-Cottle Arts Council is bringing another program to Tallassee.
The Auburn University Chamber Choir and Show Choir will perform Thursday at the Southside Middle School Gym.
The chamber choir is the premier choral ensemble at Auburn University. It is under the direction of Dr. William C. Powell. The group was formed in 2008, becoming the seventh choir in the music department. They have sung for conferences led by the National Association for Music Educators and the American Choral Directors Association and they have sung abroad in Ireland and Italy, and at national landmarks such as Carnegie Hall, the Lincoln Center and Washington National Cathedral. Next year, Auburn choral students will perform in London’s Cadogan Hall for the British premiere of The Cry of Jeremiah by Rosephanye Powell.
Powell is director of choral activities at Auburn and began teaching at Auburn in 2001. He is a frequent guest conductor for district, regional and state choral festivals and he is a regular adjudicator for Festival Disney. His choral arrangements are published by Fred Bock Music, Hal Leonard Corporation, and Oxford University Press.
The McCraney-Cottle Arts Council was established in 1963 to promote and encourage the development and appreciation of the fine and performing arts in and around Tallassee.
The choirs will perform at 7 p.m. at the Southside Middle School Gym. Tickets are $10 and $5 for children.