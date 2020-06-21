New cases of COVID-19 continue to be diagnosed every day in Alabama and Elmore County is following that same pattern.
Nearly 500 more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state in the last 24 hours as Elmore County continues to see double-digit increases.
As of 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are cumulatively 29,598 confirmed cases in the state which is an increase of 472 new cases in the last day.
Additionally, there are 423 probable cases in the state.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
In the last 14 days, there have been 9,035 new confirmed cases with 96,493 tests given throughout the state.
Elmore County's added 10 new cases to be at 660 confirmed cases with 11 COVID-19 deaths. There are 13 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 234 new cases of 1,828 tested in the last two weeks.
Tallapoosa County saw an increase of four, now at 510 confirmed cases. Tallapoosa County has 69 COVID-19 deaths to still rank No. 4 for most deaths in the state. There are seven probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death.
ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 65 new cases and 1,144 tested in the last two weeks.
Coosa County is still at 50 confirmed cases with one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been 10 new cases and 111 tested in the last two weeks, according to ADPH.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 344,255 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. A total of 422 have been tested in Coosa County, 5,547 in Elmore County and 4,176 in Tallapoosa County.
Statewide, there have been 829 deaths due to COVID-19 and 10 probable deaths, according to ADPH.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly and was updated Wednesday morning, 15,974 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 2,460 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.
All data can be viewed here. ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information around noon each day.
Here is the latest information for each county as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday (listed in order of counties with most confirmed cases first):
|Montgomery
|3215
|17234
|79
|Mobile
|2994
|31705
|132
|Jefferson
|2943
|57255
|125
|Tuscaloosa
|1581
|18802
|31
|Marshall
|1075
|8052
|9
|Lee
|836
|9650
|35
|Franklin
|778
|3346
|10
|Shelby
|765
|14210
|22
|Morgan
|747
|7978
|2
|Madison
|701
|23631
|6
|Walker
|683
|6323
|8
|Elmore
|660
|5547
|11
|Dallas
|628
|3943
|6
|Butler
|574
|2270
|26
|Tallapoosa
|510
|4176
|69
|Chambers
|507
|2584
|27
|Autauga
|428
|3535
|8
|Baldwin
|415
|12037
|9
|Lowndes
|415
|1252
|14
|DeKalb
|411
|3697
|5
|Etowah
|398
|7445
|12
|Russell
|358
|2807
|0
|Pike
|356
|2796
|3
|Houston
|345
|6270
|4
|Bullock
|324
|1098
|9
|Coffee
|313
|2906
|1
|Cullman
|302
|5139
|1
|Colbert
|297
|4017
|5
|Lauderdale
|296
|6058
|4
|Barbour
|271
|1441
|1
|Limestone
|269
|3779
|0
|Sumter
|268
|1273
|12
|Hale
|258
|1925
|18
|Wilcox
|244
|1085
|8
|Marengo
|237
|2395
|11
|Covington
|223
|2224
|1
|Clarke
|215
|1992
|4
|Calhoun
|205
|5704
|4
|Dale
|202
|2246
|0
|St. Clair
|201
|5275
|2
|Choctaw
|185
|636
|12
|Talladega
|182
|4564
|6
|Winston
|175
|2012
|1
|Marion
|168
|1952
|12
|Pickens
|165
|1487
|6
|Monroe
|162
|1515
|2
|Chilton
|159
|2115
|2
|Greene
|154
|814
|5
|Jackson
|149
|3607
|3
|Escambia
|148
|1879
|6
|Macon
|147
|1201
|6
|Blount
|146
|2542
|1
|Randolph
|142
|1241
|8
|Conecuh
|138
|770
|1
|Bibb
|124
|1846
|1
|Henry
|115
|985
|3
|Crenshaw
|114
|1082
|3
|Washington
|92
|981
|6
|Perry
|87
|1250
|0
|Lawrence
|75
|1107
|0
|Fayette
|58
|993
|1
|Cherokee
|56
|1158
|6
|Lamar
|54
|829
|0
|Geneva
|51
|1068
|0
|Coosa
|50
|422
|1
|Clay
|32
|634
|2
|Cleburne
|22
|463
|1
|Unknown or Out of State
|N/A
|0
|N/A