20221102 TT Arrest 2.jpg

Mary Wood
20221102 TT Arrest 3.jpg

Brandon Thomas
20221102 TT Arrest 4.jpg

Brandon Childers

The Tallassee Police Department Narcotics Unit has arrested four individuals for breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Brandon Childers, Brandon Thomas, Mary Alison Ward and Alexandra Harris were arrested on John Street Monday.

Sign up for Tribune Newsletters

“They were witnessed attempting to cut a catalytic converter off of a vehicle on the side of Highway 229,” Tallassee police Chief Todd Buce said. “These four suspects were later apprehended and charged. Three of these suspects had outstanding warrants with other agencies.”

Currently the only charge is breaking and entering, but Buce said more charges are possible.

“Based on information obtained during these arrests, the Tallassee Police Department is further investigating potential leads into future arrests,” Buce said.

 

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. He may be reached via email at cliff.williams@alexcityoutlook.com.