The Tallassee Police Department Narcotics Unit has arrested four individuals for breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
Brandon Childers, Brandon Thomas, Mary Alison Ward and Alexandra Harris were arrested on John Street Monday.
“They were witnessed attempting to cut a catalytic converter off of a vehicle on the side of Highway 229,” Tallassee police Chief Todd Buce said. “These four suspects were later apprehended and charged. Three of these suspects had outstanding warrants with other agencies.”
Currently the only charge is breaking and entering, but Buce said more charges are possible.
“Based on information obtained during these arrests, the Tallassee Police Department is further investigating potential leads into future arrests,” Buce said.