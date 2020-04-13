After an employee at Tallassee’s GKN Advanced Composite Structures manufacturing site tested positive for coronavirus, the facility will remain closed until Wednesday.
“The health and safety of employees is our top priority,” GKN media and communications manager for North America Wesley Bates said in a statement to The Tallassee Tribune.
During this temporary closure, the manufactory facility will undergo a thorough disinfecting.
“Following a single confirmed case of coronavirus at our Tallassee manufacturing facility, we have decided to extend the Easter break and temporarily pause production for a deep clean until Wednesday, April 15,” Bates said.
While operations are suspended, some employees will continue to work from other locations.
“All employees whose activities are not directly related to production activity will continue to work remotely, wherever possible, during this period," Bates said. "This temporary measure will help protect our workforce.”
According to Bates, GKN is considering many future safety measures to defend employees from the virus once operations start again.
“Every employee will be given masks," Bates said. "We will be doing temperature checks when they come into the site."
While the safety measures will further safeguard other employees at the facility from the contagious disease, GKN is hopeful for a full recovery for the employee who tested positive for COVID-19.
“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the employee and we do hope they have a speedy recovery,” Bates said.
GKN employs 700 workers at the Advanced Composite Structures manufacturing site.