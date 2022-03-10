After months of complaints to the Elmore County Commission, a contract with Waste Management was defaulted in favor of seeking bids and accepting a contract with Arrow Disposal at last week’s county commission meeting.
“As a county commission, we joined with several of our municipalities who chose to participate with us to have a cooperative to have a bid for our trash disposal services in Elmore County,” Elmore County Commission chair Troy Stubbs said.
Mergers, equipment issues and staffing caused issues for Waste Management.
“We spent hours listening to our residents about trash problems,” commissioner Henry HInes said. “Waste Management went through a tough time and they worked hard to accomplish, but many things caused struggles including COVID. Our citizens asked us to default the contract and put it out for bids.”
Hines acknowledged citizens usually only call the county when problems arise.
“We didn’t hear about the great times they picked up all the trash but we heard all the complaints,” Hines said.
Three bids were received and one was a no bid. The commission approved Arrow Disposal as the lowest responsible bidder.
New EMS contract
Haynes Ambulance will still be the ambulance service for most of Elmore County after the Elmore County 911 Board sought requests for proposals as the current contract with Haynes was coming to an end. Haynes Ambulance was once again selected. Commissioners thanked Haynes for its years of service to the citizens of Elmore County, not only in handling emergency situations but in working with the Elmore County Commission.
“When it comes contract time, they have always been very accommodating for Elmore County,” commissioner Mack Daughtery said. “I appreciate that.”
In other action the Elmore County Commission:
• Approved minutes of the Feb. 7 meeting.
• Approved warrants for Jan. 29 to Feb. 18.
• Authorized executing a contract with Pitney Bowes for a mailing system for the Elmore County Historical Courthouse and Administrative Complex.
• Authorized executing a contract with ADANI Systems for a x-ray baggage machine for court security.
• Authorized executing a contract with The Atlantic Group, LLC for aerial photography for the revenue commissioner’s office.
• Authorized a construction agreement to install pavement markers, guardrail and end anchors on Claud Fleahop Road.
• Approved surplus vehicles for the Elmore County Sheriff’s Department and to be sold via JM Wood or GovDeals.
The next meeting of the Elmore County Commission is scheduled for 5 p.m. March 14.