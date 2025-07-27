AdobeStock_371028165_Preview.jpeg
July 27

• Animal control was requested on Hillcrest Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

July 26

• An intoxicated driver was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• An animal complaint was reported on Herd Street.

• A Black male was arrested during a domestic dispute on East Patton Street.

• Burglary was reported on Potts Drive.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Eighth Street.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to medics on Cliff Street.

July 25

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Third Avenue.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Dorman Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on Tallassee Highway.

• A noise complaint was reported on Magnolia Street.

• A white male was arrested following a motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Rickey Lane.

• A suspicious person was reported on Notasulga Road.

July 24

• A disorderly person was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Redden Avenue.

• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• An animal complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Sims Avenue and Rifle Range Road.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Langley Street.

July 23

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard

• A welfare check was conducted on Hillcrest Street.

• A fight was reported on Rickey Lane.

July 22

• Assistance was given to another agency on Washington Boulevard.

• A fight was reported on Rickey Lane.

• Trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on East Patton Street and Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Rickey Lane.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue and East Patton Street.

• A Black female was arrested on Potts Drive.

• Property damage was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Thelma Avenue.

• Menacing was reported on Benson Drive.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Yates Dam Road.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue and East Patton Street.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on East Patton Street and Gilmer Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on Notasulga Road and Rifle Range Road.

• Animal control was requested on Wall Street, Gilmer Avenue and Freeman Avenue.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Barnett Boulevard.

• Animal control was requested on East Patton Street.

July 21

• A fight was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to another agency on North Ashurst Avenue.

• Harassing communications was reported on Wall Street.

• Harassment was reported on East Patton Street and Third Avenue.

• Assistance was given during medical calls on West Main Street and Hillcrest Street.

• A disorderly person was reported on Weldon Drive.

• Animal control was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Sims Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Camellia Drive.

• Trespassing was reported on West Main Street.

• A noise complaint was reported on Redden Avenue.

July 20

• Suspicious activity was reported on Sims Avenue.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Outer Drive.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Notasulga Road.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.

• Burglary was reported on Thelma Drive.

• A domestic complaint was reported on Friendship Road.

• A white female was arrested on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• A suspicious person was reported on Sims Avenue.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Lower Tuskegee Road and Gilmer Avenue.

 