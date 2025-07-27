July 27
• Animal control was requested on Hillcrest Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
July 26
• An intoxicated driver was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• An animal complaint was reported on Herd Street.
• A Black male was arrested during a domestic dispute on East Patton Street.
• Burglary was reported on Potts Drive.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Eighth Street.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to medics on Cliff Street.
July 25
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Third Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Dorman Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported on Tallassee Highway.
• A noise complaint was reported on Magnolia Street.
• A white male was arrested following a motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Rickey Lane.
• A suspicious person was reported on Notasulga Road.
July 24
• A disorderly person was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Redden Avenue.
• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• An animal complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Sims Avenue and Rifle Range Road.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Langley Street.
July 23
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard
• A welfare check was conducted on Hillcrest Street.
• A fight was reported on Rickey Lane.
July 22
• Assistance was given to another agency on Washington Boulevard.
• A fight was reported on Rickey Lane.
• Trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on East Patton Street and Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Rickey Lane.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue and East Patton Street.
• A Black female was arrested on Potts Drive.
• Property damage was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Thelma Avenue.
• Menacing was reported on Benson Drive.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Yates Dam Road.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue and East Patton Street.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on East Patton Street and Gilmer Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported on Notasulga Road and Rifle Range Road.
• Animal control was requested on Wall Street, Gilmer Avenue and Freeman Avenue.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Barnett Boulevard.
• Animal control was requested on East Patton Street.
July 21
• A fight was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to another agency on North Ashurst Avenue.
• Harassing communications was reported on Wall Street.
• Harassment was reported on East Patton Street and Third Avenue.
• Assistance was given during medical calls on West Main Street and Hillcrest Street.
• A disorderly person was reported on Weldon Drive.
• Animal control was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Sims Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Camellia Drive.
• Trespassing was reported on West Main Street.
• A noise complaint was reported on Redden Avenue.
July 20
• Suspicious activity was reported on Sims Avenue.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Outer Drive.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Notasulga Road.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue.
• Burglary was reported on Thelma Drive.
• A domestic complaint was reported on Friendship Road.
• A white female was arrested on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• A suspicious person was reported on Sims Avenue.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Lower Tuskegee Road and Gilmer Avenue.