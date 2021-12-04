The Tallassee Police Department is investigating a shooting death that occurred Friday.
Just before the Christmas tree was turned on in front of the Tallassee City Hall, the Tallassee Police Department responded to reports of gunfire on Jefferson Street.
“Once in the area officers located a person later identified as Bruce Yarbrough, age 55, in the front yard of a residence who appeared to have been shot,” Tallassee police chief Matt Higgins said. “Mr. Yarborough was pronounced dead at the scene.”
Higgins said two subjects were detained at the scene for questioning.
“During the investigation it was discovered that one of the subjects detained, Anthony Bentley, age 40, was involved in an altercation with Mr. Yarbrough,” Higgins said. “This altercation escalated and Mr. Yarbrough was shot.”
Higgins said both Bentley and Yarbrough are residents of Tallassee and an investigation is ongoing. Higgins also said all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.