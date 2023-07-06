The much-anticipated Lake Martin Songwriters Festival released the 2023 schedule last week.
Kicking things off is Niffer's Place at Lake Martin on Wednesday, July 26. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., Dillon Dixon, Goldpine and Kyle Wilson will bring music to the lake until 7:30 p.m.
Then that same night at Lake Martin Pizza in Dadeville, artists Kensie Coppin, Chancie Neal, Brian White and Karyn Williams will be playing from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
For the second night of the festival, July 27, there will be six venues jamming out. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., artists Charlie Argo and Keith Stegall will be at Fermenter's Market on the Green; Harper Grace and Kyndal Inskeep will be at The Square Downtown; and Zazu's Verandah will host Dillon Dixon, Casey LeVasseur, Brian White and Karyn Williams.
That same Thursday night from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Terri Jo Box and CJ Fields will be at The Local on 41 Main, Clare Cunningham and Goldpine will be at Ocie & Belle's and Martin's at Lake Martin will be bringing in Kensie Coppin, Bridgette Tatum and Emma Zinck.
Come Friday night the songwriters will make their way to the Eclectic side of the lake starting off with The Social at Lake Martin. The Social will host Coppin, William Michael Morgan and Wilson from 5 to 7 p.m. Then The Funky Goat will have Fields, Kelly and D Vincent Williams performing from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Plus, Russell Crossroads will be the site of two music specials that same night. From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Crossroads will host the 20 and Under Songwriters Competition.
Next, Russell Crossroads will have Dixon, Goldpine, Brian White, Karyn Williams, Harper Grace, Kyndal Inskeep, Bridgette Tatum, Zinck, Clare Cunningham, LaVasseur, Chancie Neal and Jeffrey Steele as the headliner from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
With the next festival day being Saturday, it is kicking off early at Bay Pines Marina with Terri Jo Box, Morgan and Trick Savage from noon to 2 p.m. Plus, The Social at Lake Martin will have performances by Clare Cunningham, Neal and Zinck from noon to 2 p.m.
For an afternoon of music, Charlie Argo, Marla Cannon-Goodman, Kelly and Zinck will be at Chuck’s from 2 to 4 p.m. Next, Bluff's Daiquiri Bar at Harbor Pointe Marina will have Coppin, Grace and Inskeep playing from 4 to 6 p.m.
Finishing off the night, Copper’s Grill at Stillwaters will have performances by Box, Fields, Kelly, Trick Savage, Marla Cannon-Goodman, Stegall, D Vincent Williams, Argo, Coppin, Morgan, Kyle Wilson and headliner Adam Hood and Band from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
On Sunday the July 30, the festival will finish off with two events. Copper’s Grill will have performances by Cannon-Goodman, Trick Savage, Stegall and D Vincent Williams from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The last performance will be the festival’s newest event, the Local's Stage. At Chuck's, the Locals Stage will bring Kevin Adair, Brown Barnes Duo, Haley Hawkins, Sid Phelps and Josiah Rodda for performances from 4 to 6 p.m.