Charles Wayne Wilbanks
March 28, 1934 — Dec. 30, 2020
Charles Wilbanks, of Montgomery, AL, passed away at home on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, from complications of heart disease. He was preceded in death by his parents William Calvin Wilbanks and Effie Lee Lett Wilbanks; brothers, William Calvin Wilbanks, Elizabeth Wilbanks Leonard Coker, Lyward Collins Wilbanks, William Theris Wilbanks, Robert Frank Wilbanks.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Barbara Sue Wilbanks; children, David C Wilbanks (Laurie), Kimberly S. Wilbanks Watkins (Charles III); grandsons, Charles L. Watkins IV, William C. Wilbanks, Britt W. Watkins and John N. Wilbanks; sisters Antoinette Wilbanks Ledbetter; Yvonne Wilbanks Howard Shelley; brothers, Daniel P. Wilbanks and Thomas N. Wilbanks.
After high school he began a long career serving his country, retiring from the USAF in 1994. A proud graduate of Auburn University and a member of a number of clubs and societies on campus. He was a member of Taylor Road Baptist Church and member of Sunday School Class 5-A. He was a treasured and generous husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He loved his grandsons dearly. They were the light of his life.
