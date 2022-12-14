Dr. Jack B. Brown, a resident of Auburn, Alabama, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the age of 84. He was born August 14, 1938, in Lampasas, Texas, to Melvin T. and Lucy F. Brown.
Dr. Brown is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jane I. Brown; two daughters, Elizabeth Terry Stripling (Jeff) and Mary Douglass Brown (John Greer); two grandchildren, Carolyn Stripling and Marybeth Stripling.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Lucy Brown.
Dr. Brown was a professor of mathematics at Auburn University for over forty years.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
