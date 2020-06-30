BASS, Henderson Warren “Billy” a resident of Wetumpka, Alabama passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the age of 89. Graveside service will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Thelma Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mark Haines and Rev. Tim Bass officiating. Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing. Mr. Bass is preceded in death by his first wife Jeannie McCullers Bass; infant son James Warren; second wife Alice Bass; sister Frances Baker; and brothers Barney and Sam Bass. He is survived by his daughters LaDonna (Randy) Payton, Regina (David) Bolan, Pamela (John) Gam, Susan (Bill) Summerlin; stepchildren Tuesday (John) Wingard, Denise (Marty) Strickland, Charles Walters Jr.; siblings Bennie Bass, Nellie Ledbetter, Jimmy Bass; 16 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be John Aldridge, Jon Erik Gam, Ashley Payton, James Payton, Jason Payton, Hunter Nobles, and Austin Gaines. Honorary pallbearers will be his great-grandsons. He was such a godly man who spent his life serving the Lord. He was a very loving and gentle father and grandfather who leaves a strong legacy of love and faith that will continue to guide his family. The family would like to especially thank John Aldridge N.P, Baptist Hospice staff especially, Susan Lyles, Brenda Smith, and Tracey Dailey for the excellent care and love they provided him. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or Baptist Hospice. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
