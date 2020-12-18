James “Louie” Brown passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, after a brief illness. Survivors include his children, Jan Brown, Larry Brown (Teresa); granddaughter, Haley Brown; and close family friend, Lisa Estes. Louie was a devoted Christian who loved his church, Eastern Hills Baptist Church, and gospel music. He especially loved traveling to hear the Gaithers and Lynda Randle sing. He was a lifelong Alabama Crimson Tide fan. The family invites everyone to wear their favorite team gear to the graveside service on December 27, 2020, at 2:00pm at Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carpenters for Christ at Eastern Hills Baptist Church.
The family would like to extend a word of gratitude for the excellent care and compassion given by the emergency room staff of Baptist Medical South.
