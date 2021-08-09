Major (Ret.) James Melvin Jones of Tallassee, Alabama passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on August 8, 2021 at the age of 91. He was born on June 8, 1930 in Tallassee to the late Tom and Janie Jones.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Florence Mary Jones; his sons and their spouses: Jimmy & Candace Jones; Jeff Jones and Dana Brewer; and Jason & Deborah Jones; and grand-children Joshua Jones, Jarred Jones, Tommy Jones, Harrison Brewer, Chandler Brewer, and Jackson Jones; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Tom & Janie Jones, his sisters, Willie Ham and Joanne Browning, and his brother, Tom Jones.
Mr. Jones retired from 22 years of military service (12 in Air Force, 10 in Army) as a Major in 1974, having served in Vietnam as well as many other foreign and domestic assignments. He then followed up his teaching degree from Troy State with a Master’s degree from the University of Alabama and became principal at Tallassee Elementary School until his retirement in 1990.
Mr. Jones loved gardening, fishing, and most of all his grandchildren. He was famous for his skills at the grill as well as being very popular at fish fries, especially for his hush puppies.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined in September. There will be limited attendance due to health concerns (COVID) but an online event will be held that allows condolencesand participation.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: American Diabetes Association (https://donations.diabetes.org/); St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/donate/); or to a charity of your choice.
Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers is handling arrangements.
